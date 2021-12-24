Juventus transfer market, frost falls on Dybala: the reason is clear

Juventus has been working for some time for Paulo Dybala’s stay. The renewal of the Argentine, however, has setbacks and twists

The 2021 of the Juventus it ended in crescendo, at least from the standpoint and results point of view, with the bianconeri able to shorten the gap with both Atalanta and Napoli, trying to get back into the Champions League fight. The whole Merry he did it without Paulo Dybala right in the closing stages of the year, due to some physical problems. Meanwhile, the Argentine returns to the spotlight outside the pitch due to the story linked to the renewal.

Agnelli’s club would like to close the matter as soon as possible, but as also anticipated by Calciomercato.it, there was an almost total rapprochement between Juventus and Dybala, but with a signature that would probably have slipped again. In fact, doubts grow and the question deepens.

Juventus transfer market, the renewal of Dybala postponed: the situation

With regard to the Dybala issue, today’s edition of the ‘Corriere dello Sport’ takes stock of the situation, which in the title talks about ‘frost‘highlighting how not only the signing of the renewal has not yet arrived, but also underlining how Jorge Antùn, who looks after the striker’s interests, has returned to Argentina after spending a few days in Turin and having met with the club. It will in fact slip to the 2022 but only if everything goes well, as the relations between the parties would no longer be so idyllic.

That’s right, the recent statements by Arrivabene on the Argentine. However, it would be strange as there was now talk of a possible economic agreement found that would lead in total between the fixed part and the bonus up to 2026, Dybala to also receive ten million euros. LThe last problem left to solve is that concerning Antun, who must obtain the status of agent by completing the process. For this reason we will arrive at 2022, so much so that in January the same representative would be expected for the signature.