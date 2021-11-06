Sports

Juventus transfer market, glimmers for his arrival in January

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee8 hours ago
0 23 1 minute read

The Juventus transfer market continues to remain a very hot topic with 2022 which is almost upon us. Possible movements in sight.

Juventus @Getty

There will certainly be no revolutions in the Juventus team and the rest of the winter transfer window generally serves the teams to shore up the squad, filling the gaps highlighted in the first part of the season. Juventus, if there is an opportunity to insert a new piece in the team perhaps with a low cost shot, will try not to let it slip away. But it is logical that in case of new arrivals there will be departures, you cannot make the amount of wages too heavy. With Ramsey remaining on the list of possible releases, since he was used very little by Allegri.

READ ALSO—> Juventus transfer market, assault in January: the key is De Ligt

READ ALSO—> Juventus transfer market, the great refusal: he said no to Agnelli twice

Juventus transfer market, Witsel may be the first entry

Witsel © LaPresse

And it is the midfield that could welcome a new player. Sportmediaset reports the rumors coming from “Sport Bild” according to which the Borussia Dortmund midfielder Witsel it would have opened up the possibility of moving to Juventus. The player’s contract is due to expire in June and the Germans may anticipate its sale as early as January. For the attack, on the other hand, the Vlahovic track was complicated. In fact, Arsenal would have put 80 million euros on the plate to reach the center forward of Fiorentina, Juve’s number one goal for next season.

Previous articleJuventus, Mancini calls 5 for Italy’s decisive challenges

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee8 hours ago
0 23 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

here’s what other 4 fans were in the stands for the push against the blues!

5 days ago

Serie A results: goals and highlights of the 11th matchday

6 days ago

Euroleague, Milan wins the battle with Barcelona and is alone first | News

2 days ago

Nigeria summons Osimhen: departure set for next week

4 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button