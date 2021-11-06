Juventus transfer market, glimmers for his arrival in January

The Juventus transfer market continues to remain a very hot topic with 2022 which is almost upon us. Possible movements in sight.

There will certainly be no revolutions in the Juventus team and the rest of the winter transfer window generally serves the teams to shore up the squad, filling the gaps highlighted in the first part of the season. Juventus, if there is an opportunity to insert a new piece in the team perhaps with a low cost shot, will try not to let it slip away. But it is logical that in case of new arrivals there will be departures, you cannot make the amount of wages too heavy. With Ramsey remaining on the list of possible releases, since he was used very little by Allegri.

Juventus transfer market, Witsel may be the first entry

And it is the midfield that could welcome a new player. Sportmediaset reports the rumors coming from “Sport Bild” according to which the Borussia Dortmund midfielder Witsel it would have opened up the possibility of moving to Juventus. The player’s contract is due to expire in June and the Germans may anticipate its sale as early as January. For the attack, on the other hand, the Vlahovic track was complicated. In fact, Arsenal would have put 80 million euros on the plate to reach the center forward of Fiorentina, Juve’s number one goal for next season.