Juventus transfer market, goodbye Arthur | Super exchange with the PSG

Juventus transfer market, goodbye Arthur: the hypothesis remains standing that would lead to a super exchange with PSG. Latest news

The Brazilian Arthur is no longer part of Juventus’ plans for the second half of the season. And so the Juventus club is trying to move to place the midfielder, who arrived last summer in the deal that sent Pjanic to Spain. But he never convinced Pirlo last year, much less Allegri this year.

In short, a farewell seems almost obvious for the class of 1996. On which, according to what reported by CalcioMercato.com, there would be Roma in Italy. But also in England he has admirers with one club above all, Arsenal. But the hottest track appears to be the one leading to PSG. With a super exchange on the horizon.

READ ALSO: Juventus transfer market, Allegri exemption: ‘Not sustainable for Agnelli “

READ ALSO: Juventus transfer market, sensational “return” in January: the blitz is ready

Juventus transfer market, Arthur towards paris

The transfer market portal underlines that the Juventus club, mainly looking for a striker for the next few months, could place the Brazilian in an exchange with PSG to try to bring Mauro Icardi to Turin. But also Paredes, another element that is not finding space within the company led by Leonardo, is with suitcases in hand. And he too is of interest to Cherubini who would gladly return him to Italy. In short, there is a real possibility that in the end it could really go like this.

The certain thing, in the end, however, appears to be something else: the one that Arthur has now concluded his not unforgettable experience in black and white. A relationship that was never accessed, also due to the many injuries that forced him into the pits and consequently never made him express to the best of his ability. A love story starts badly and will soon end.