Juventus transfer market, goodbye Dybala | Marotta’s announcement to DAZN

Juventus transfer market, Beppe Marotta’s words to DAZN’s microphones on the possible Dybala shot, who did not cheer yesterday after the goal.

Everything seemed to be already written, and yet Paulo Dybala’s future still has a lot to tell. The soap opera with Juventus is far from over, and yesterday experienced another phase that was nothing but banal.

After having signed the goal of the advantage against theUdinesein fact, the “Joya” did not exult with the usual Dybala-mask: her first thought was to look towards the grandstand, to intercept – most likely – the gaze of Nedved and Arrivabene. The reason would not even be too difficult to guess, in light of the far from accommodating statements of the new manager of the Juventus technical area. “I was looking for a friend” confided the ex Palermo in the post game, but the feeling is that there is more. Allegri defended him, reaffirming his qualities, but he also prodded him, stating that now the number ten is the architect of his own destiny: the “contractual strength” depends on him. For Juve, clearly, the fact of having extended the date of the possible white smoke so long is a risk, and time will tell us how much it has been calculated.

Juventus transfer market, goodbye Dybala: the words of Marotta before Atalanta-Inter

In short, the handshake for the renewal of the contract expiring in 2022 is not yet there, and it is not certain that it will arrive. This is why in the last few hours the rumors concerning a possible inclusion of some other club have become increasingly insistent. In the aftermath of the defeat in the Super Cup against Inter, the bomb Dybala v Inter it exploded in all its immediacy, with Marotta who would be ready to “freeze” his ex by putting his hands on the player who he himself brought to the shadow of the Mole, putting an offer on the plate 7.5 million plus bonuses. Interviewed on DAZN’s microphones in the pre-match of Atalanta-Inter, the Nerazzurri CEO clarified the latest rumors:

“Did Dybala look for her at the stadium? The question is very respectful. I’m just saying that when a player of Dybala’s caliber approaches the end of his contract, it is normal for him to be approached to this or that club. However, we have an offensive department consisting of four very strong elements, we are in place like this.