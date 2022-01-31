Juventus transfer market, goodbye Morata: it’s not over

These are hectic hours for Juventus, who are scoring important shots in bursts but also something is moving about Morata at the exit



There Juventus it is certainly the protagonist of the winter transfer market in Italy and beyond. In recent days, Dusan has arrived Vlahovic for an astronomical figure that exceeds 120 million euros between the price tag and the salary. But the bianconeri didn’t stop and this morning they welcomed Denis to J-Medical too Zakaria, who will be the much-relied on midfielder Merry.

Not only that, because in addition to the Swiss, Federico also landed Cats, young talent of the Frosinone torn in extremis from the Turin which will remain on loan in Ciociaria until the end of the season. The company is unleashed, even at the exit a good hand came from Fabio Paratici, which also attracted the ire of the fans of the Tottenham. In fact, in London they are finished Kulusevski and also Bentancur, who, as we have told you exclusively, has already signed the contract in Uruguay. The almost desperate attempt of these last hours concerns the sale of Aaron Ramsey, which could end ai Glasgow Rangers. But in Spain they also returned to talk about another player of the Juventus.

Transfer market Juventus, the Premier moves for Morata: attempt in extremis

In Spain, in fact, the name returned to the notebooks of the market portals is obviously that of Alvaro Morata. The Juventus striker had to go to the Barcelona, the agreement was there as well as the player’s desire to come back in Liga to the delight of Xavi. But the Juventus club preferred to lock him down, as it was difficult to find a substitute who was up to it and at advantageous conditions. Then it came Vlahovic and, according to ‘todofichajes.com’, the intention of the Juventus would be to yield Morata within the day today.

Two calls would then come to the player’s agent, aside Arsenal he was born in Tottenham, not surprisingly two who were also in the running for Vlahovic. Paratici he tries and, after Kulusevski And Bentancur, would like to score three of a kind from Juventus (although Morata is obviously owned byAtletico Madrid). Option too Arsenal can fascinate the player, who would come back in Premier League after the adventure al Chelsea, in another top English club. For the Gunners it would be the perfect replacement for Aubameyang directed to Barcelona. However, time is very short, the market in England closes at 19.

