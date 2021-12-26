Juventus transfer market, “greet Ramsey”: unprecedented trips

Juventus transfer market, the company through its social profiles has wished the Welsh footballer good wishes. The responses from the fans are hilarious.

Aaron Ramsey today he turned 31. The former Arsenal midfielder had arrived in Turin in the summer of 2019: a few months earlier Juventus had managed to anticipate the competition by grabbing him on a free transfer. A bang, the insiders said and wrote. We often heard about the Welshman in Italy: a player able to fill multiple roles, to range between midfield and attack.

And above all to find frequently the way of the goal, one of the main characteristics during his years in London. Two and a half years later, the paths of Ramsey and Juventus are about to divide. His two years in black and white turned out to be a failure. The coaches who have alternated under the Mole have tried to trust him and try to recover him, but with extremely disappointing results.

Juventus transfer market, here are the most “bad” tweets on Ramsey’s birthday

Ramsey will leave Juventus: he still has one year on his contract, but a solution will be found. In January or June. But that did not stop the company from wishing him well, today, on the occasion of his birthday. A post on the official social profiles, “Seasoned” by a short video with his best plays with the Old Lady’s shirt. And then calling him by his nickname: Rambo.

However, this post has generated a lot of ironic tweets from the fans, who have now dumped Ramsey and can’t wait for the Welshman to pack his bags and leave the Continassa. Here are some funny tweets that target the Juventus footballer good-naturedly.

When you only have 48sec of video, because it was not possible to find more material at Juventus. #Ramsey #Juventus https://t.co/FKiMXpabkf – Adriana ADP J.Genus ⚪️ ⚫️ 🇮🇹 🇮🇹 (@ AdriJuve64) December 26, 2021