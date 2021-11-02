Juventus transfer market has disappeared into thin air

Calciomercato Juventus, disheartening news arrives from Holland about the young player bought by the Juventus club in the summer.

From future crack to meteor. Mohamed’s career risks undertaking this parable Ihattaren, the Dutchman born in 2002 who was bought by Juventus in the summer for 1.9 million euros from PSV Eindhoven. The young talent, immediately turned on loan to Sampdoria, has been losing track for weeks now, becoming a real case. After the last stop for the national teams, Ihattaren jumped to the headlines for not returning to Genoa, where he should have resumed training with Roberto D’Aversa’s team. Nobody has heard from him since. Neither have they leaked through the comrades, nor from the Sampdoria society.

According to CalcioMercato.com, the Juventus playmaker had decided not to leave Holland for family reasons. D’Aversa did not make any dramas, having only had him available for a few months. Instead, the Juventus management has moved: it is no coincidence that there has already been talk of a possible compensation to Sampdoria.

Juventus transfer market, Ihattaren would be thinking of saying goodbye to football

In the last few hours we have returned to talk about Ihattaren, but the news is not absolutely comforting. According to Dutch sources, the player is thinking of quitting football. To say enough once and for all. Not even twenty years old. The reasons would be to be found in a strong depression with which the young footballer has been fighting since the death of his father, which took place in 2019.

There are no official confirmations yet, but it is not excluded that Juventus – together with that of Sampdoria – will decide, in the coming days, to communicate something about this obscure story.