Juventus transfer market, he said yes: he signed one step away

The turning point for the Juventus transfer market arrives in this final rush of January: the footballer said yes, the signing is very close

Juventus also very active on the last day of transfer market. The bianconeri, in particular, continue to work in midfield. After securing Denis’ performance Zakaria from Borussia Moenchengladbachthe track seems to have gone away Nandez.

In entry, therefore, probably no further changes will take place, on the contrary instead of the exits. The ‘Old Lady’ has already placed Bentancurnow new player of the Tottenham of the ex With you And Paratici. The deal ended on a 19 million euros of fixed part more 6 million bonuses. The Uruguayan, therefore, pursue his career in London in Premier League, but he may not be the only one to leave the Turin median. The club of Lambs has been trying to give up for some time Aaron Ramseyon the margins of the technical project of Merry.

Transfer market, Ramsey said yes: leave Juventus immediately

A turning point seems to have come for the future of the Welshman. After numerous tracks that have never really turned on, i Rangers (club that plays in the Scottish first division) have come forward concretely. They have already reached an agreement with Juve for a loan with right of redemption. The former Arsenal he wanted to think about it first, but in the end – according to what ‘Goal.com’ reveals – he agreed to the passage in question. The announcement is expected in the next few hours, we will keep you updated.