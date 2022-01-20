Juventus transfer market, here’s the first shot: “Ready to welcome him”

Juventus transfer market, one player above all is ready to arrive but first the other Juventus player will have to leave.

Calciomercato Juventus, as ‘La Gazzetta dello Sport’ writes, the first shot in the median could be a welcome return. In fact, there is talk of Rovella ready to anticipate his return to the Mole by a few months, given that, currently, the Italian national team is on loan to the Ligurians of Genoa. But before the arrival of Rovella it will be necessary to resolve the question Aaron Ramsey, who is now close to becoming a new Premier League player, a return to London for him. Crystal Palace would be the team on pole for the purchase.

READ ALSO >>> Juventus transfer market, official announcement: “Going before January 31”

Rovella anticipates the return in January

A desire to make it grow immediately. So writes ‘La Gazzetta dello Sport’. Allegri would have decided for the return of the Italian midfielder, despite the injury. Right now Rovella is in the pits due to an injury but it cannot be ruled out that Juventus will want to withdraw him anyway, so as to insert him slowly into the squad.

READ ALSO >>> Juventus transfer market, flop season and two amazing shots | Dybala in the viewfinder

An important prospect for the future that in Juventus would take the reins of the midfield in place of Ramsey who is now close to returning to England. On him there would be the heartfelt interest of the Crystal Palace, another London team that would like the Welshman at all costs. A sale that would give space to the great return of an Allegri pupil.