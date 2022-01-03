Juventus transfer market, Icardi ruling: “I would never take him”

At Juventus, the name of Mauro Icardi is once again in orbit, net of all the difficulties of the case. In this regard, the former Juventus player Mauro is lapidary

The attacking puzzle at home Juventus it becomes more and more complex, with Alvaro’s possible early farewell Morata towards Barcelona that moves the situation. The Spanish striker seems to be heading towards yet another return to La Liga, and at that point the Juventus club should take concrete steps to plug any flaw as soon as possible. In these hours a whole series of names for the role of striker have been approached at Agnelli’s club.

Among the hottest bomber there is the usual Mauro Icardi, which has not experienced particularly happy years in Paris. As anticipated yesterday by our editorial team, however, the situation for the Argentine center forward among all the interested parties is definitely on the high seas, and in fact there are no agreements found in the first interviews.

Juventus transfer market, Mauro rejects Icardi: “I wouldn’t take it”

However, the eventual arrival of Icardi at Juventus to replace Morata does not warm everyone’s hearts. In fact, the clear rejection by the former Juventus player, Massimo, arrives at the microphones of ‘La Gazzetta dello Sport’ Mauro: “If I were an executive I would never take him. Absolutely not. It is useless to pretend not to see the embarrassment that is around this player. The overexposure on social media, the bulky manager wife. For me these are not acceptable attitudes for a professional of his level. Someone like him is likely to become a problem in any club. In the locker room there are sacred rules and codes that must be respected, the balance is delicate and Icardi gives you no guarantees “.

Mauro continued on Icardi’s physical condition: “I don’t know what athletic condition he is in now, but in general terms I don’t think the striker Juventus needs. Icardi is a center forward who needs a certain type of play. He must be included in a team that arrives often and with many men in front of the goal, at which point he becomes decisive because he knows how to score. The bianconeri do not have the characteristics to make it perform at its best. It would be a buffer solution ”.