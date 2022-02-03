Juventus transfer market, immediate domino effect

Juventus transfer market, a signature that would also mean ownership. This is one of the possible eventualities of the future.

Juventus transfer market, the signing of De Sciglio on the new contract could also mean something else. As Albanese pointed out to Juventibus, the possibility of having Mattia De Sciglio play on both sides could accelerate the sale of Alex Sandro.

This is in fact the possible eventuality for the future. The departure of the Brazilian to take over from the Italian side pupil of Allegri.

De Sciglio the new owner in place of Alex Sandro

A clear change that would give more space to a player who with his tactical intelligence has always shown to be ready. Allegri knows this and in fact he has always trusted him. Mattia De Sciglio could not only regain ownership in Juventus but the call-up to the national team also guarantees him a return with the blue shirt.

As Albanese also points out at Juventibus, Alex Sandro is one year from the expiration of his contract, both he and Rabiot would be leaving. With rather favorable conditions. It is therefore not to be excluded that during the season De Sciglio may have even more space than he already has.