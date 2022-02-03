Juventus transfer market, it will be goodbye: he offers himself to Barcelona

Juventus, it will be goodbye at the end of this season: he dreams of Barcelona, ​​he offered himself to the Catalan club

With the arrival of Dusan Vlahovicfor Alvaro Morata the doors of a future permanence to Juventus they seem to close more and more. The Spanish player is on loan to the Bianconeri fromAtletico Madrid and the Piedmontese club will have to decide in the summer whether to exercise the right of redemption to buy the 1992 class outright.

Hopes of redemption that at the moment appear to be reduced to a flicker, because Morata has so far offered too fluctuating performances, because the figure for the redemption corresponds to 35 million euros and because, in fact, the bianconeri have decided to protect themselves for the future by withdrawing Vlahovic from the Fiorentina paying out a large sum. Barring then sensational surprises, the future of the Spaniard appears far from Turin and the player hopes to be able to move to Barcelona from next summer.

Juventus, Morata offers himself to Barcelona

The footballer was very close to wearing the Catalan shirt already in this winter session. The attacker was indeed a specific request for Xavi, who esteems the player very much and would have liked him in the blaugrana to strengthen the offensive department. Now, despite the arrival of Aubameyang, the Barcelona track does not seem to have set. Indeed, as reported by ‘Sport’, Morata would have offered himself to the Catalans. Without the redemption exercised by Juventus, the player will return to Atletico Madrid, but he does not seem to fall within the plans of Simeone.

Hence the decision to offer himself to the Catalan company, above all because he is very convinced by the project led by Xavi. The player’s dream would have been to free himself from the contract with the ‘Colchoneros’ and sign an agreement until 2025 with Barcelona, ​​an operation practically identical to the one that brought Aubameyang to Catalonia. The Spanish forward has tried in every way to persuade Atletico Madrid to terminate the contract, but he has not succeeded. ‘Sport’, however, underlines how Morata will try to put further pressure in the summer. Now his goal remains to do the best with Juventus, and then wait for offers in the summer session. The primary objective remains to wear the Blaugrana shirt and despite the arrival of Aubameyang, Barcelona could make a new investment in attack. The dream is called Haalandbut the operation is very complex and if the demands are too high, it is not certain that Morata cannot be considered an alternative.