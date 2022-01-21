Juventus transfer market, medical examinations carried out

Juventus transfer market, medical examinations this morning with a lot of signature. Now the player can already be at Allegri’s disposal.

Juventus transfer market, this morning the medical examinations with a lot of signature. And the Church substitute the Old Lady may already have it in the house. In fact, this morning there was the signing with a lot of customary photos for the young Iocolano who joins the Juventus Under 23 squad, freeing an important place. With his purchase, Aké will be able to remain permanently with Allegri and therefore join the squad of the first team.

Allegri has chosen the heir of Chiesa

A bursting shot that immediately procured the penalty. Aké’s presentation against Sampdoria was already to be counted among the best beginnings, so much so that the fans seem literally crazy for the very young. Some even compare it to the new Douglas Costa. Aké’s technique but above all the speed with which he moves have not been indifferent.

With the purchase of Icolano, Allegri is now seriously thinking about integrating Aké into the first team. There is a need for a suitable replacement for an injured Church and the very young seems to have all the characteristics to be the right choice. The fans agree and, at this point, so does the management.