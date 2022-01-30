Juventus transfer market, Milinkovic-Savic after Vlahovic: ‘official’ request

Juventus, after Vlahovic another big shot is dreamed of with compatriot Milinkovic-Savic: here is the request

The hit of the January market is undoubtedly the transfer of Dusan Vlahovic at the Juventus. The purchase of the Serbian center forward by the Juventus club is something that has hardly been seen during a repair market like the winter one. Now Vlahovic is called upon to do what to Fiorentina he was called to do better, that is to score, while the viola hope that Piatek And Cabral can replace the young Serbian in the best possible way.

Friday was Vlahovic-day, with the official announcement of the Juventus club. And even on social networks, both the company and the player did not hesitate to publish the first photos. And in a post that appeared on the Serbian striker’s Instagram page, among the various comments, there was one that drove the Juventus fans crazy.

Juventus, the fans’ social appeal to Milinkovic-Savic

Among the messages of good wishes also that of Sergej Milinkovic-Savic. The midfielder of the Lazio, compatriot of the new Juventus striker, wrote: “You deserve it, I wish you the best”, complete with a red heart and the applause emoticon. A message that sparked the Juventus fans, who took the opportunity to reiterate their appreciation for the Lazio midfielder, inviting him to join his compatriot in Turin.

A deal, however, impossible to materialize in these last hours of January. It is very difficult for Juventus to make an attempt for the player, but it seems even more unthinkable than the president Lotito can accept any offer so soon after the expiry of the winter market. Who knows, however, that the negotiation may not arise in the summer: the midfielder has always been followed with interest by all the top Italian and European clubs, including Juventus. His contract with Lazio expires in 2024, but Lotito has always made a wall up to now. It will be up to the Juventus management to try to make the fans’ dream come true, even if the deal seems to be really complex, with the Bianconeri having to spend a similar amount to that spent on Vlahovic himself to aim for the player.