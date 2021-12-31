Juventus transfer market, Morata to greetings? Possible substitutes
Alvaro Morata’s future does not seem to be at Juventus. Barcelona has been on the trail of the Spanish forward for some time, called to a real revolution after the arrival of Xavi on the bench.
Juventus, Depay instead of Morata?
Alvaro Morata’s card is owned by Atletico Madrid and, given the situation, Barcelona should be able to please both their Spanish rivals and Juventus, the club where Morata is currently on loan. For this reason, Barcelona proposed the Memphis Depay card to Juventus. The Dutch footballer does not fit into Xavi’s plans and has never shone in the blaugrana club. A proposal, however, that does not excite Juventus who would prefer to keep Morata at least until the end of the season.
Strike in attack for Juventus: Icardi and Aubameyang like them
Juventus therefore thinks about post-Morata and, if the Depay hypothesis does not excite us, then it is time to look at other profiles. Mr. Allegri would like one between Icardi and Aubameyang. The two strikers are not part of Psg and Arsenal’s plans and could change the air as early as January. It would be a great blow in both cases, but the high engagement of the two forwards at the moment is holding back Juventus’ moves. But pay attention to the exits in the Juventus club: if some players (Ramsey and Arthur above all) were to leave Continassa, then the great attacking shot would be possible.
Juventus on Origi
The Juventus attack seems to be more and more a construction site. If he were to go via Morata, in fact, the bianconeri would be called upon to intervene immediately on the market. One of the names associated with the Old Lady in the last few hours is also that of Divock Origi. It is a less high-sounding profile than those mentioned previously, but it seems that coach Allegri likes a lot and could leave Liverpool as early as January. So watch out too Origi: he could be Morata’s replacement at Juventus.