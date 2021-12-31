Juventus transfer market, Morata to greetings? Possible substitutes

Strike in attack for Juventus: Icardi and Aubameyang like them

Juventus therefore thinks about post-Morata and, if the Depay hypothesis does not excite us, then it is time to look at other profiles. Mr. Allegri would like one between Icardi and Aubameyang. The two strikers are not part of Psg and Arsenal’s plans and could change the air as early as January. It would be a great blow in both cases, but the high engagement of the two forwards at the moment is holding back Juventus’ moves. But pay attention to the exits in the Juventus club: if some players (Ramsey and Arthur above all) were to leave Continassa, then the great attacking shot would be possible.