Juventus transfer market, Nandez idea for midfield: the latest

Juventus transfer market: the Nandez idea comes up

As mentioned, at Juventus there could be more than one double exit in midfield during this winter transfer market session. Practically taking for granted the departure of Aaron Ramsey, who is liked by the Crystal Palace and who is currently considered out of the squad, it remains to be seen whether even one of Arthur and Bentancur will go away.

The Brazilian does not seem to have adapted in the best way, which is why he could also be sold if Arsenal decided to sink the blow slightly raising his offer and giving the player’s future purchase guarantees, using a more convincing formula than a simple loan. Similar speech to be made for Bentancur where, however, there is also 35% of the amount to which it will be sold to be paid into the coffers of Boca Juniors. On him at the moment there is Aston Villa, but still nothing concrete.

Ideas that could become reality, which is why Juventus is still evaluating possible alternatives. Zakaria is complicated, but Nandez, on the other hand, could represent the perfect profile. The Uruguayan is leaving Cagliari and could also free himself on loan with the right of redemption: the formula will be discussed better if you decide to sink the blow, my boy would be ready to push to move to Juventus. Torino could turn to Diawara, Nandez awaits Juventus.