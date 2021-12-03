Juventus transfer market, new goalkeeper for Allegri: an incredible name

Juventus are grappling with off-pitch issues, but in Spain they are talking about a possible super shot on goal

Definitely delicate moment for the Juventus, that in these hours he has received a new search decree and also the Cristiano Ronaldo situation must be kept an eye on. But the Juventus club must also think about the pitch and the transfer market that is approaching, also because Merry it needs more than a few reinforcement.

In midfield, the bianconeri struggle a lot, there are players constantly in the pits or who can’t get into the mechanisms, you see Ramsey And Arthur, but also Rabiot which looks like a foreign body, even though it actually plays out of role. On the outside the ko of Danilo has complicated things and also De Sciglio offers no physical guarantees. In attack there are several goals missing and also in goal – at least at the beginning of the season – there were more than a few problems. It is difficult that in January the Juve has the strength to do something important, but things would change with some assignment (see also Kulusevski that you like at Arsenal).

Transfer market Juventus, from Spain: even the bianconeri on Courtois

In addition, between the posts in Spain they approached the Juventus even Thibaut Courtois. According to ‘El Nacional’, the Catalan portal, the bianconeri are among the teams interested in the Belgian goalkeeper real Madrid. The former Chelsea is happy at the Bernabeu, but not all the way since he would have suffered a few setbacks too many of the team, not among the very favorites for the Champions. For this, as reported by the cited site, Courtois he would have given a mandate to his agents to listen to all the proposals, even for the offers of engagement and award at the signing because he feels the best in his role.

And among the interested teams there would be precisely Juventus, Bayern Monaco And Newcastle. Florentino Perez would see in Courtois a new Sergio Ramos, or a player who prefers a higher salary to staying in a club like Real Madrid. Therefore the Belgian would not be 100% tied to the dei project Blancos, but in any case the situation is very different from that of the former captain – who went to zero at PSG -, since he has recently renewed and his contract expires in 2026. For this reason, to snatch him from the ‘Bernabeu’, a pharaonic offer would be needed both to the player and to the Real. And for Juve at the moment it almost seems like a track prohibitive.