Juventus transfer market, not just Morata

Morata may not be the only player to say goodbye to Juventus in the January transfer market: it is for the transfer to the Premier League

What is about to begin could be a field market for the bianconeri, who will have to move with different incoming and outgoing operations: there is not only Morata.

As told on these pages in recent days, the hottest deal at Juventus is the one involving the Spanish striker: Alvaro said yes to Barcelona and all the companies involved are hard at work to go checkers in January. The former real MadridHowever, he may not be the only player to say goodbye to the ‘Old Lady’ in this transfer market: from England they reveal that negotiations are well advanced for a transfer to the Premier League. Farewells could be the key to the entry market for Massimiliano Merry.

Juventus transfer market, Ramsey always out | It deals with Newcastle

To make the entry market the Juventus must be able to get rid of some heavy engagements, the first name on the starter list is always that of Aaron Ramsey. Welsh, in fact, was never usable by Maximilian Merry and his engagement continues to be among the most cumbersome. Being able to find an outgoing solution for the ex Arsenal it doesn’t seem like a simple affair, but the right track seems to be that of the return in Premier League.

As anticipated by Calciomercato.it in recent months, Newcastle remains the club most interested in the Welsh. According to the sources of the ‘Sun’, in fact, the negotiation between Juventus and the club owned by the PIF fund continues in search of an agreement. It will not be easy to get to checkers, but the will of all the parties involved seems to be to find the keystone. Aaron Ramsey’s farewell to return to English football still seems to be possible.