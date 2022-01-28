Juventus transfer market, offer for Bentancur

Juventus will have to put their hands on the exits to open up to any last minute blows

Now that the attack department has been embellished by the arrival of Dusan Vlahovic, there Juventus can kick off the exits. Above all, work continues on the sales of Kaio Jorge in orbit Salerno and Dejan Kulusevski, on which the interest of the Tottenham from With you And Paratici.

If the emergency returned with the graft of the Serbian center forward, it is the midfield that continues to worry Massimiliano. Merry. Failure to sell Arthur And Ramsey Up to now they have complicated the Juventus plans, which are eagerly awaiting an exit before being able to reinforce the department with new arrivals.

Rodrigo became one of the candidates at the start Bentancur, player in clear recovery in terms of performance in the last period after a disappointing first part of the season. Even in this case, however, the Juventus has encountered quite a few problems getting rid of it, even in the face of a pretty good offer from the Premier League.

Juventus transfer market, Aston Villa refused 25 million euros for Bentancur

According to information circulated in ‘The Guardian’, theAston Villa it would have proposed around 20 million for the definitive sale plus another 5 in bonuses. An offer in line with the evaluation of the Uruguayan midfielder, but that the Juventus would have refused because of the famous clause that provides a percentage of 35% on the future resale in the hands of the Boca Juniors and which we talked about on Calciomercato.it a few days ago. In the last few hours, there has also been a Tottenham loan attempt.

Without an exit in midfield there will therefore be no more shots in, although the objectives Zakaria And Nandez have never gone off the Juventus radar. A complicated but not impossible intertwining, 72 hours after the closure of a winter transfer market in which the Juventus certainly did not lack surprises and unpredictability.

Antonio Siragusano