Juventus transfer market, paralyzed renewal | Turn with the new technician

The farewell of the player, due to non-renewal of the contract, is approaching. Juventus is watching the transfer market, but pay attention to the new coach

There Juventus look very carefully at the scenarios on the transfer market, looking for suitable profiles that can strengthen the squad available to the bianconeri.

The Turinese are back to win in Champions League, and with a wide gap, against the Zenith, after two very heavy defeats in the league against Sassuolo And Verona. Ambitions scaled back in A league, in all likelihood, but also all the intention to continue the growth path started with the return to the bench of Massimiliano Allegri. And inevitably the repercussions are on the transfer market, where the bianconeri are not watching. The situation of Sergi Roberto to the Barcelona seems to have entered a dead end: the negotiations do not go forward and the deadline in June 2022 comes dangerously close.

Juventus transfer market, all stopped due to the renewal of Sergi Roberto: Xavi decisive factor

Over the years, the midfielder has shown enviable qualities that would suit practically all coaches. He is flexible, has footballing intelligence and ease of running, characteristics that also like Massimiliano Allegri and Stefano Pioli, given that Juventus and Milan remain at the window on the transfer market. The situation is to be monitored at home in Barcelona, ​​with all scenarios that remain open. As reported by the ‘Mundo Deportivo’, the Blaugrana ensure that they want to renew the contract, but currently everything remains firm. At this point, however, a decisive pawn comes into play: Xavi, the new coach. The technician, in fact, will have to give definitive approval or not to the renewal. Meanwhile, everyone stays at the window.