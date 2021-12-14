Juventus transfer market, Raiola brings him

Juventus must move on the transfer market, hunting for the right names to strengthen the team. An incredible new shot could materialize in Serie A

There Juventus, despite the return of Massimiliano Allegri on the bench, he is failing to establish himself among the main candidates for the Scudetto. The bianconeri, after the farewell of Crested Ronaldo last summer, they will have to restructure the squad, looking for the right names for the Livorno coach.

First, the Old Lady could score a shot in midfield, in order to raise the technical rate in the squad. But even in attack, something could be done, under the right conditions. However, it should not be underestimated that Juventus ultimately also improve the defense, in a real revolution that would not leave any area of ​​the pitch immune at that point. Great programs on the horizon that could also see an exceptional character as the protagonist, Mino Raiola. The powerful agent is in constant contact with Juventus and could set up a very interesting operation for the Turin team.

Transfer market Juventus, Raiola for a great blow: the choice falls on the Inter

There are several important names who are among Raiola’s clients. We asked which of the players managed by the powerful agent could be more convenient for Juventus. Options proposed in the survey included the likes of Marcus Thuram And Ryan Gravenberch, but also important players in Serie A like Stefan de Vrij And Alessio Romagnoli. The users of Calciomercato.it on our Telegram channel voted for the current Inter defender.

It is true that defense, as we said, is one of the most covered departments for Allegri, but at the same time such a blow from the Nerazzurri would be absolutely sensational. And then there is the future of de Ligt and career prospects for Giorgio Chiellini, an eventuality that would force the bianconeri to return to the market. In the meantime, we show you the outcome of the survey and who knows if, given de Vrij’s contractual situation, this eventuality may not become concrete.