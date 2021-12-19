Juventus transfer market, Raiola displaces everyone: “De Ligt ready to farewell”

Juventus risks being displaced regarding de Ligt’s future, Raiola’s announcement: “He is ready for a new step”

The victory against the Bologna it also came thanks to an extraordinary defensive performance by Matthijs de Ligt: the Dutch central, however, could have a future far from the Juventus.

In the post-match, last night, de Ligt expressed his frustration at mentality errors on the part of his teammates. Today, however, the position taken by Mino arrives Raiola which can put the Bianconeri in trouble. The future of the ex Ajax it becomes more and more nebulous and, above all, far from Turin. The difference in vision compared to Massimiliano’s football Merry it may have played a decisive role in the choice of Dutch.

Juventus transfer market, Raiola leaves no hope: “De Ligt ready for a new step”

Three summers ago, the investment of the Juventus for Matthijs de Ligt it was important and allowed the Piedmontese club to win what was undoubtedly the best defensive prospect in the world. Since being in Turin, however, the Dutchman has gone through three coach changes in three years and has not been able to grow in the best possible way. Now, however, it may already be time for goodbyes.

Mino Raiola, agent of the central class of ’99, said to the microphones of ‘NRC’: “De Ligt is ready for a new step, he thinks so too”. A few words, which however open up a world of possibilities and distance the former Ajax from Juventus. The Dutch central has great admirers among Premier League And Liga: all companies that have important finances and are looking for a player around which to build their rearguard. In addition to the various incoming deals, with the Pogba dream hanging by a thread, Mino Raiola could lead de Ligt away from Juventus.