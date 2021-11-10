Juventus transfer market, Ronaldo “earthquake”: it’s already goodbye

Juventus transfer market, “earthquake” at United. According to the Daily Express there could be an early farewell with Cristiano Ronaldo

The situation is hot, very hot indeed. With Solskjaer more and more in the balance and with a team that when he gets up a little the bar falls, even in a thunderous way.

Manchester United are experiencing a negative moment. And the last clear defeat against City in the derby has thrown despair not only the fans, but also the players. In fact, many would have asked the club for a change on the bench. To give a jolt. To try to get back on track. But nothing is planned at the moment. With the Norwegian who should hold up a little longer. But everything, of course, will depend on the results he will be able to achieve in the coming months.

Juventus transfer market, bomb on Ronaldo from England

And according to what the Daily Express writes, Cristiano Ronaldo may already decide to leave at the end of the season. Especially if his team fails to qualify for the next Champions League. The Portuguese, in fact, would be ready to ask United to terminate the contract should he play the Europa League next year. A situation that, given the incredible team that the Red Devils have, seemed impossible at the start of the season. But that now could also become reality, given that they fly in front, and behind there is enormous pressure also due to the arrival of Antonio Conte on the Tottenham bench.