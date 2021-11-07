Juventus transfer market, scouts at the stadium

A Juve player could be close to the start: observers at the stadium in yesterday’s match

Yesterday’s race between Juventus and Fiorentina had the spotlight as many players who took to the field are in great demand in terms of the transfer market.

Not only Federico Chiesa, the object of desire of many English clubs, but also Adrien Rabiot. The French midfielder was also under observation at the Allianz Stadium, given the presence of Newcastle scout. Juve are not happy with the performance of the former PSG and would open for his sale also in January for an offer of around 30 million euros.

Juventus, Newcastle observers for Rabiot

Adrien Rabiot was overtaken in the hierarchy by Weston McKennie who has already been one of the best in several games Juventus. Allegri prefers the American to the French who, consequently, could become the easiest pawn to make money, perhaps already in the January market.