Juventus transfer market, sensational turnaround: “Dybala will stay and sign”

The renewal of Paulo Dybala now becomes a priority issue on Juventus’ agenda between now and next June

The one set up by the company was an amazing market Juventus, who in the last week of January placed the two shots that could guarantee her a place in the Champions League. Vlahovic, Zakaria and not only that, because now the most delicate match of the bianconeri managers moves to the renewal theme.

The one related to Paulo Dybala for example, it represents a rather angular speech, made ardent by the statements made by the CEO Maurizio Arrivabene in recent weeks and addressed with a polemical tone to Argentine. The renewal, after an agreement reached last October, has been put on standby pending a new downside proposal from Juventus. Also Bernardeschi And Cuadrado they would like to know more about their future, given that their contracts – like that of the Argentine – will expire on June 30th.

Juventus transfer market, optimism on the renewal of Dybala returns

Contrary to what has been circulating in recent days, in which Dybala was strongly compared to Inter, there are those who are ready to bet on a different epilogue from the one told after the break between the Argentine and the CEO Arrivabene. As explained by the journalist of the ‘Corriere della Serea’ Filippo Bonsignore, Speaking live on CM.IT TV, Joya’s signature on the new Juventus contract is absolutely not to be ruled out: “I think the renewal of Dybala, I don’t think Juve can lose their number 10 in this way.

The reporter then went into detail, explaining the evolution of the negotiation in recent weeks: “We are not as close as we were before Christmas when only the signing was awaited. It is not as obvious as before, there is a question mark because of this distance between the parties. Juve no longer intend to pursue what were the canons of the previous agreement, but I believe that Dybala will stay and sign the renewal, it would be a surprise to lose him to zero “.

In the case of Dybala an agreement with the Juventus shouldn’t reach it, that’s for Bonsignore the right name to start from would be that of Zaniolo: “They will have to be very good at finding alternatives to Dybala, Juve like Zaniolo a lot. It is a name to keep in mind for Juve regardless of Dybala. Pinto opened to the possible exit and it is normal that in the case Juve would make a thought. The duty of the big clubs is to try if there is a great player on the market ”.

Antonio Siragusano