Juventus transfer market, shot from Manchester United: announcement of the coach

Juventus transfer market, the latest news on the club’s transfer market negotiations Juventus in view of the next transfer market in January which will officially open on 3 January 2022. Allegri is ready to welcome a player from Manchester United for next year

Transfer market Juve, the negotiations with Manchester United are in full swing

Juventus, in the next transfer window, is ready to define the engagement of another striker in order to complete the offensive department.

According to the latest rumors of transfer market Juventus has targeted Manchester United player Anthony Martial who is leaving the English club and has ended up on the radar of the Juventus club.

Juventus managers have been working for some time to define this transfer market negotiation that sees Martial as the protagonist. There were the first contacts with the striker’s entourage to understand the feasibility of the operation. The Frenchman is not finding much space in Manchester United and for this reason he could change the air.

Martial to Juve, the words of coach Ralf Rangnick

Anthony Martial wants to leave Mancheter United in the next transfer market and Juventus is on his trail. To confirm the farewell hypothesis was the manager of the English club, the German Ralf Rangnick who, during the press conference, on the eve of the match against Newcastle scheduled for tonight at 9 pm, announced: “Anthony wants to get out of Manchester. He told me he thinks it’s the right time to get a change. I understand that but his farewell must be agreed with the club, in everyone’s interest “.

Rangnick added: “To date, as far as I know, there has been no offer from any clubs interested in Martial. In the event that these companies do not show up, it is sure that Anthony will stay with us ”.

Juve transfer market, the competition for Martial

Martial is a highly sought after player by many European clubs who will try to take him in the next transfer market session and compete with Juventus. In Spain, according to the latest market news, Sevilla are monitoring the situation but the player’s high salary is holding back the negotiations.

