Juventus transfer market, sliding doors on the Bentancur-Nandez axis

Filed blow and enthusiasm for Vlahovic, Juventus focuses on what will be the future of the midfield between exits and entries: Nandez tied to Bentancur

Put aside the enormous enthusiasm generated by the Dusan coup Vlahovicthe Juventus is approaching the final gong of this transfer market session with a couple of options still open on the ‘to do’ list. The focus is once again on the midfield, a department often criticized, especially last year, and which under certain conditions could also give the last sliding doors of this cold January.

The bond is all in South American sauce, and to be precise Uruguayan with two players who inevitably have their destinies linked to each other. One goes out and the other enters: this is the procedure necessary to reach the close of the circle that he would put in Massimiliano’s hands Merry another reinforcement in a month on balance richer than one could have imagined. On January 31, however, he approaches with large strides, and the difficulties of the case are not lacking.

On the one hand, the hot name of the moment is definitely that of Rodrigo Bentancur. Ended up in the crosshairs ofAston Villathe former midfielder of the Boca Juniors, according to what has been collected by Calciomercato.it, is asking for an important salary of 3.5-4 million euros to leave Turin. However, the English club’s proposal is not convincing: there is still an important distance between supply and demand. It should therefore be considered that the 20 million plus bonuses announced these days are not enough to absorb the 35% that Agnelli’s club will have to pay into the Xeneizes’ coffers. Any attempt on loan by Tottenham was rejected in the bud, while the hypothesis of renewal is not contemplated for now, and if not in January the departure could arrive in June.

Juventus transfer market, the link between Nandez and Bentancur

The other side of the coin responds to the name of Nahitan Nandez, whose entry is inextricably linked to the exit of at least one midfielder. It is here that the bond with compatriot Bentancur was born, the definitive keystone to give Allegri a last gift at the end of the market. Meanwhile, Nandez already has an agreement with Juventus which he is evaluating with Cagliari a loan on 2-3 million euros with the right of redemption set at 15. The decisive thrust, however, will come only when there is a start in the median, which at the moment blocks the last piece of the black and white puzzle.

Finally, it should not be forgotten that the release of Kulusevski could favor the entry of Nandez, a very flexible player who could also go to numerically replace the Swede if he were to go to the Tottenham.