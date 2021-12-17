Juventus transfer market, the exchange changes everything: it arrives immediately

Juventus transfer market, the turning point could come soon for a goal of the bianconeri in attack: exchange in January

There Juventus gives the feeling of wanting to intervene with more than one operation already in transfer market of January. On the other hand, the problems in the squad are evident, starting with the midfield. In that area, several pawns have fallen short of expectations, you see Ramsey, Arthur And Rabiot. The possibility that the first two will leave in winter is real and concrete, offered permitting.

The possible purchase will depend on these issues, with different names in the notebook of Cherubs. In addition to the median, in the thoughts of the management there is the offensive department. In particular the role of center forward, given that the numbers and performances of Morata they are absolutely insufficient and the ‘Old Lady’ has clearly shown difficulty in scoring since the beginning of the season. The dream, as we know, is Dusan Vlahovic, but the Serbian’s arrival now appears unlikely. Therefore the club of Lambs he looks around for other bargains and appreciates the option very much Martial.

READ ALSO >>> Fly away to zero, agreement with Raiola: Juventus and Milan go KO

Juventus transfer market, Martial danger: exchange in January

The class of ’95 – valued at 30 million euros – is immediately out of Manchester United, as evidenced by the words of his agent: “Anthony wishes to leave the club in January. He just needs to play. He doesn’t want to stay in January and I’ll be talking to the club soon“. According to what ‘Eurosport’ reports, however, theAtletico Madrid he would have concretely entered the race for the French and seems to be in favor of an exchange.

READ ALSO >>> Goodbye Juventus: he can become a Rossoneri in January

The ‘Red Devils’ were particularly interested in Kieran Tripper, but the Spaniards will hardly agree to deprive themselves of the English full-back. We will see, therefore, which will be in case the piece that will be inserted in the operation. The ‘Rojiblancos’ are also expected to reach the Manchester club later this month to investigate the situation. Not only at Juventus, Martial was also associated with other Italian big names such as Inter And Milan and also likes Borussia Dortmund And PSG. But the deal with the ‘Colchoneros’ could wipe out the entire competition and permanently stave off the A league from his fate.