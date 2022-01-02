Juventus transfer market, the January coup has been decided

Juventus prepares important shots on the transfer market. Inter and Milan take a back seat compared to the possible arrival in January

There Juventus studies possible solutions for January, looking for several important shots to prop up the squad. The bianconeri evaluate many opportunities in all departments, but in the end in attack they could land the most interesting shot.

After the farewell of Cristiano Ronaldo last summer, Massimiliano Allegri he is still looking for the right name to complete the squad and guarantee more goals between now and the end of the season. One of the main goals on the plate could be Mauro Icardi. We have reported the latest developments relating to the Argentine bomber, but in any case the Old Lady remains the club in the foreground for the former Inter striker. Today, in the usual daily survey, we asked you what would be the best shot for the A league, in January 2022. The answer was unequivocal.

Transfer market Juventus, Icardi wins for January: absolute plebiscite

Among the options proposed were Icardi for Juventus, Kostic for Inter or Botman for Milan. Among the possibilities, the Argentine won with almost 50% of the preferences: a decisive affirmation that reflects the idea that Maurito, net of private events and separation from Inter, left in the Italian public. And, therefore, the sentence is up to you: Juventus likes Icardi and the supporters too. Pending possible developments, we propose below the outcome of the survey carried out today.