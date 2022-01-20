Juventus transfer market, the latest on Arthur: from the substitute to the formula

At Juventus home the future of Arthur continues to play a role, the Brazilian midfielder has already said yes to Arsenal, but still not enough

The market for Juventus it lives phases of reasoning and fibrillation. Not just in attack. Even on the midline, the Juventus club is making a series of reflections, breathing the gusts of wind coming from the Premier towards Arthur. At the moment it is around the Brazilian that the attention is being concentrated to understand which is the best way to beat.

And speaking of wind, there are some changes in direction in the Juventus strategies compared to the former Barcelona midfielder: the operation with theArsenal it had been set up and conducted by Federico Shepherd boy practically arriving at an agreement, when Max Allegri called the stop, at least momentary. Certainly not on a whim, but because the compelling logic can only be one: Arthur comes out only if Juventus can count on a substitute at the height. And so the channel opened with London lowered the decibels, waiting to understand what signals could arrive in the hunt for profiles to be evaluated at the entrance.

From this point of view we know that Denis Zakaria For some time now you have represented the type of midfielder with the characteristics appreciated by the coach: for his physicality, his dynamism, his flexibility in knowing how to be a midfielder, director and attacker, knowing how to adapt in a 3 or 4 line.

Juventus transfer market, not only Zakaria: the names for after Arthur

It was the target he had aimed his radar at there Rome, before the change of agent and therefore of horizons for the Swiss of Borussia Moenchengladbach. It is inevitable that alongside all the technical-tactical assessments there is also an advantageous contractual situation, the one that sees the player’s contract expiring in four months with the German club. There Juventus far from it, he is not insensitive to this type of opportunity and this closes the circle regarding the possibility of testing the ground with Zakaria’s entourage to work on the hypothesis of his arrival in Turin now. So Arthur-Arsenal in these hours has returned to being a hypothesis, not a certainty, but something to think about again, based on, confirm the information in possession of Calciomercato.it, of an onerous loan for 18 months that the Gunners would have accepted and would only need to be filed down in detail.

There remains the knot of the substitute. And for Zakaria who lined up admirers also in Premier, a very popular league for him, Juventus knows they have a very accredited rival elsewhere: it is Bayern Monaco, who is moving strong on the Gladbach midfielder. When the Bavarian club enters the field, reasoning as equals becomes increasingly difficult. And this is the reason why the polls continue, but nothing can still give strength and certainty to the Brazilian midfielder’s departure from Turin, given that in the meantime he has also recovered some continuity and raised the level of performances.

Juventus transfer market, Allegri’s position on Arthur

In short, Merry has given signs of appreciation for this Arthur found and regenerated even physically: since before Christmas he has always been part of the championship races, as a starter or taking over. He played a piece of the Super Cup match and 74 minutes in the eighth-final of Italian Cup against the Sampdoria contributing to the qualification with an assist. In short, that of the substitute at the height remains a fixed point for Allegri. And then on the Turin-London axis the dialogues resumed, also thinking about another hypothesis under consideration: that of setting up an exchange of loans with Thomas Partey, the Ghanaian who arrived in London in the summer. For the Gunners it was a 50 million investment – it was the release clause to be recognized at Atletico Madrid – and after a complicated start from an injury he began to raise his yield.

He is returning from the Africa Cup, with his Ghana sensationally eliminated in the group by the Comoros Islands. Partey would be an option B. Starting from the principle that it is worth repeating: sending Arthur elsewhere no longer seems to be a requirement. It is done if it becomes an opportunity to improve.