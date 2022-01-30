Juventus transfer market, the new coup arrives in June

Soon Juve could score a new shot that will lend a hand to Massimiliano Allegri’s midfield

There Juventus is very active in this winter transfer market session. Dusan Vlahovic it may not be the only shot by the Juventus management to revive the fortunes of the team of Merry. The midfield should also receive a boost, even if currently a lot will depend on sales. Dejan’s positions need to be evaluated in the next few hours Kulusevski and Rodrigo Bentancur, ended up in the sights of Conte and Paratici’s Tottenham.

Kulusevski And Bentancurin fact, they could both leave Turin as early as January. A situation that would bring about 40 million euros into the coffers of the Juventus for Swedish. While it is still about the evaluation of the former Boca Juniors, also because a very high percentage – around 40% – belongs to the Argentine club. A plot that would bring Juve a new blow for Merry.

All the news on SERIE A and more: CLICK HERE

Juve, Zakaria ready for the midfield

According to the Gazzetta dello Sport, in today’s edition, the Juventus is working to close both disposals immediately. In such a way as to anticipate the arrival of by six months Zakaria from Borussia Monchegladbach, that Merry appreciates a lot for physical and technical characteristics. An agreement has already been reached with the Swiss midfielder, on the basis of three million euros for the next four and a half years.

READ ALSO >>> Juventus transfer market, coup de theater: the contract is ready

A shot basically already booked for June. In case of early arrival, however, the Juventus will have to pay around 5 million euros to the German club. A situation that can be easily unlocked with the sale of Bentancur to the Tottenham, also for a matter of roles. The evaluations regarding the sale of Kulusevski. Much will depend on the agreements more or less made with the former ds Paratici, now to the Spurs and targeted by criticism from their fans.