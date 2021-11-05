Juventus transfer market, the new striker has been chosen

Juventus plans the transfer market, looking for the best solutions for Massimiliano Allegri’s squad. Go ahead in attack: choice made

The report on which the Juventus seems to have every intention of putting his hand in the near future is definitely the attack.

The bianconeri, orphans of Cristiano Ronaldo, they hunt for goals to flesh out the offensive department and the looks are aimed directly at A league. The Old Lady, in fact, already seems to have designated who would be the ideal profile to give new life to her attack: we are talking about Dusan Vlahovic. According to reports from ‘TuttoSport’, in fact, the choice of the Turin club would be clear: the Serbian bomber is the name to bet on in terms of age, characteristics and engagement, even more so after the failure to renew with the Fiorentina. But the eventual arrival of Vlahovic, which is far from obvious, would also have an impact on those who are already part of the squad.

Juventus transfer market, from Vlahovic to Morata: this is the future of the Spaniard

If Vlahovic really likes him and reciprocates Juventus’ interest, another striker could, on the other hand, move further and further away from Turin. Alvaro Morata, in fact, it has not yet fully convinced, especially in terms of implementation, and at the moment i 35 million requested for the ransom would not be spent by Juventus. ‘TuttoSport’ underlines, in fact, how the bianconeri are looking for a pure finalizer and therefore are more oriented to spend 50-60 million for Vlahovic than 35 to redeem Morata.

The game, however, is still in play. Because the competition for Serbian is stiff, starting with Tottenham from With you and from Newcastle and Fiorentina would prefer to sell it abroad. Morata’s pursuit for redemption continues, but now his hopes are fading.