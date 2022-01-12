Juventus transfer market, the official announcement arrives

Juventus is thinking about how to remedy Chiesa’s injury, but a possible low-cost solution has been denied by the person concerned.

In the aftermath of the precious and daring success on the Rome from José Mourinho, which has restored confidence to a whole depressed environment from a start to the season between ups and downs, the Juventus was forced to deal with the bad injury remedied in the match at the Olimpico from Federico Chiesa.

The Juventus and national winger broke the crusader and will have to stay out for at least 6 months. A tremendous blow for both Italy’s Roberto Mancini, expected in March from the play-offs valid to go to the World Cup in Qatar, and for the Juventus itself. Since he arrived in Turin, in fact, church he was one of the best despite the not very brilliant moment experienced by the Juventus club.

Who now has to run for cover and somehow replace his young champion. But how? The cash on hand is what it is, and for this reason the suggestive hypothesis of a surprise return had come up in the last few hours. That of Douglas Costa, 31 years old last September and fresh from the disappointing return (on loan) to Gremio.

Juventus transfer market, Douglas Costa decided: “Rest at Gremio”

A “second marriage” (the player grew up in the Brazilian club, serving there for 12 to 20 years before taking off for Europe) that did not go as all the interested parties hoped. Talent as blinding as unfortunately intermittent, Douglas It costs was shot on loan from Juventus after another “return”, al Bayern Monk, where it hadn’t shone.

Also al Gremio did not go in the best way: the club was relegated at the end of the Series A 2021, a thud that came despite the final success on theAtletico Mineiro sample of Brazil. A victory signed by Douglas Costa, who a few days earlier had argued with the guilty club for not having granted him permission to marry his fiancée.

A controversy that together with the relegation had fueled fantasies about the player’s future. Saudi Arabia? MLS? The return to the Juventus to replace church? All valid options though Douglas Costa denied today with a long and passionate post on Instagram.

“I want to apologize to the people of the Gremio, I acted on impulse and it will not happen again. No matter who got it wrong, I’ve given up a lot to come here and won’t leave until I get the club back where it deserves. Stop reading fake news. “

This, in summary, the content of the post with which Douglas Costa closes at a return to the Juventus. Who will have to shop around to find a cheap replacement for the Church, which is far from simple.