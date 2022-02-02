Juventus transfer market, the plan for Raspadori and Frattesi

Juventus is already moving towards June and plans the strategy to get to Frattesi and Raspadori

The transfer market continues to move despite the closing of the winter session. From yesterday evening at 20, the companies are already thinking in a summer perspective, where many operations that have remained pending could materialize.

At the center of the market there are inevitably the jewels of Sassuolo, Frattesi, Scamacca and Raspadori. Three young players already in the national team and pivots of Dionisi’s team. This year they are having an exponential growth and inevitably the big Serie A are on them. Inter already seems to be far ahead for Scamacca, with a clear advantage over their competitors and could soon close the deal with a view to June.

The situations of Frattesi and Raspadori and the Juventus he would like to anticipate his rivals, including Inter and Milan. The bianconeri are not satisfied with the new signings Vlahovic and Zakaria, but want to further rejuvenate the squad with talented young people. Raspadori could become a priority if Dybala leaves and Frattesi would add quality and dynamism to the midfield.

Juventus, the plan to get to Frattesi and Raspadori

Juventus’s plan to convince Giovanni Carnevali and the Sassuolo is to enter two very talented young people, Marley Aké and Federico Gatti, bought by the bianconeri in this market session and left on loan to Frosinone until the end of the season. Aké, born in France in 2001, is showing important qualities with Juventus Under-23. Gatti, on the other hand, a defender born in 1998, has already scored 3 goals in Serie B with the Frosinone shirt. Two profiles of great prospects that could entice Sassuolo and convince him to free Frattesi and Raspadori and thus beat the ruthless competition of the big names.

