Juventus transfer market, the president opens to the sale of his young pupil. An exit that would guarantee a huge capital gain.

Transfer market Juventus, already the amount of goals scored by the very young Lucca are not passing indifferent in Serie A. So much so that the big names are taking a direct interest in him. Lucca is a player who after a short time has already highlighted himself for his offensive quality, so much so that his president is already talking about an important capital gain. That’s right, the president of Pisa has already opened up to the possibility of its sale. In fact, there is already the demand from the Tuscans which stands at a figure of 20 million euros.

Lucca for 20 million euros | Juventus thinks about it

The young striker is predestined and could also become an important market case for the big Serie A players. 20 million the price of his card. The president of Pisa with that money would have fully repaid the investment. As he said directly to the microphones of ‘La Gazzetta Dello Sport’, the president of Pisa football Giuseppe Corrado spoke about the possible farewell of the bomber.

“If we make 20 million, Knaster has already paid off the investment”. And then he concludes: “We don’t have a project on Lucca yet, it certainly generates value for the company and opportunities are created through performance. The important thing is to maintain balance ”.