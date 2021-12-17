Juventus transfer market, the rain of millions is not enough

There is a great goal for Juventus’ attack, which in the next transfer market sessions could reinvest a part of the 367 million capital increase

Rain of millions on Juventus’s Lambs. Yesterday a new capital increase was signed for the bianconeri, economically oppressed by years of ‘crazy’ spending (see Cristiano Ronaldo And Higuain) and the crisis caused by the Covid. The money is now there but, reports ‘Tuttosport’, not all of the nearly 400 million will be invested in the market.

The corporate objective will be to set limits on the figures for the purchase of players and for the payment of their salaries. We will also prefer to focus on promising young people, a strategy already implemented in recent sessions. For players under the age of 25, the newspaper adds, the cost of the card, even if it were particularly expensive, would be approved.

A significant example is represented by Dusan Vlahovic, sample of the Fiorentina intended to leave at the end of the season. For him there Juventus it would not be frightened by the huge figures between 50 and 60 million euros requested by Commisso. The Turinese are in fact aware that the Serbian could at least double its value within a few years. Furthermore, it would not significantly burden the wage bill.

Juventus transfer market, eyes on Vlahovic for the attack

The era of maxi signings would therefore be over at Juve. The intent seems to be that of no longer granting wages above 5 million net or in any case none above 10. The focus is therefore on young people and, as already anticipated by Calciomercato.it, Vlahovic is a prime target for next summer.

This does not mean that the bianconeri will no longer buy players close to 30 years of age. In fact, if you bet on a thirty-year-old, the important thing would be not to invest large amounts such as, for example, the 90 million euros paid out for Higuain. In addition, players over the age of 25 should be offered a salary that is within the overall average set by the club. These parameters therefore seem to exclude important future investments for champions close to 30 years of age such as Mauro Icardi and Paul Pogba, expensive objectives followed for years now.