Juventus transfer market, the resolution hypothesis takes shape in January

The month of January is approaching and the Juventus transfer market will certainly see both incoming and outgoing movements.

There is no doubt that the Juventus management will try not to miss any opportunities that arise at the beginning of 2022. Allegri’s team can certainly be strengthened but it is also true that Juventus cannot weigh down the salary too much. . And that is why in case of new faces arriving in Turin there will also be departures on the horizon. Especially as regards the midfield, the sector that could undergo most changes in the near future.

Juventus transfer market, resolution hypothesis for Ramsey

Ramsey @Getty

As reported by Sportmediaset, in January there could be some news in sight regarding the midfielder Aaron Ramsey. That he could leave the bianconeri, given that the club is thinking of terminating in advance the contract with the former Arsenal star, which is due to expire in 2023. His entourage, however, could ask for a severance pay to reach the agreement and this could be a brake on his departure. Some Premier clubs would certainly be ready to sign the player.

