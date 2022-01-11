Juventus transfer market, the yellow continues: “They hope for us”

Engaged in the chase for a place in the Champions League, Juventus is also planning the future, between entrances and exits: a yellow stirred up the fans

The victory against the Rome, in comeback from 3-1 to 3-4, has given back enthusiasm to Juventus by Massimiliano Merry and new vigor in the race for a place in the next edition of the Champions League.

In the meantime, however, very bad news has arrived from the ‘Olimpico’ stadium in Rome: the injury to the anterior cruciate ligament of Federico Chiesa’s left knee, for him the season is over and a serious problem for the Juventus team and for Italian national team by Roberto Mancini, engaged next March in the qualifying playoffs ai World Cup of the 2022 which will be played in Qatar. A situation that, in all probability, will force the management of the Turin club to intervene in this session of transfer market of January.

Among the many names circulating yesterday Sardar has been talked about with insistence Azmoun, 27-year-old Iranian striker in contract expires in June with the Zenith St. Petersburg, opponent in the group stage of the Champions League. But it is clearly not the only issue on the table of the management led by president Andrea Lambs, with vice president Pavel Nedved and the managing director Maurizio Arrivabene. In fact, the issue of contract renewal of number 10 and captain, Paulo, is also discussed Dybala, expiring next June 30th.

Juventus, the renewal of Dybala continues to be a yellow

When the signing of the new contract seemed near, up to 2026 from 10 million euros per season, a sudden stop has come. Shortly before the match against Roma, the managing director Maurizio Arrivabene he expressed his desire to return to sit at the negotiating table with Paulo’s entuorage Dybala in the month of February. In the meantime, the doubts on the part of fans and insiders on the happy conclusion of the deal are increasing.

To the microphones of ‘Top Calcio 24’, the journalist Matteo Caronni spoke of a scenario that could change all the cards on the table: “The executives of the Juventus they almost hope that Dybala sign for another team, so that he can justify himself in front of the fans. For me, Dybala, to date, does not have an alternative to Juventus. It reminds me a lot of the situation of Calhanoglu, before the illness of Eriksen. Juve already knows that the next market will do so with the sale of de Ligt, but first it will have to materialize, it is not something already done “. A few more weeks and we will know more.