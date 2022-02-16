Juventus transfer market, there is the green light

The latest Juventus transfer market highlights the sensational indiscretions from Spain. The striker away for 40 million

Likes the Juventus. In reality, not only to the bianconeri, recently he has also been approached again to Inter And Milan. His future, however, could be in Premier League. Nothing Juve, therefore, nothing A league in general.

According to the latest rumors from Spain, the Barcelona has already given the green light to the English top league club. The protagonist in question is Memphis Depay, Dutch striker who is not part of the Blaugrana’s plans. Specifically of Xaviwho would still like Morata. Speaking of the Spaniard, in January Barça initially tried to take him by offering Depay on the pitch.

The former Lyon and Manchester United will say goodbye to Barcelona in the next summer transfer market, confirming this the news of ‘ElNacional.cat’. The Catalan site talks about the green light from the club al Newcastlewho asked for permission to start dealing with the agent of the 28-year-old from Moordrecht.

Juventus transfer market, Depay can end up at Newcastle: 40 million

According to the same source, the ‘Magpies’ of the Saudi Pif fund can put on the plate a proposal from 40 million euros. That is the amount that Barcelona asks for the card of its number 9, taken to zero last summer and author of 8 goals so far.