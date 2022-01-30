Juventus transfer market, there is the green light in Serie A: goodbye to the bianconeri

Juventus transfer market: green light in Serie A and goodbye to the bianconeri a few hours before the end of the winter session. The last

It’s hot hours in the house again Juventus after the sensational blow Vlahovic. The bianconeri, in fact, are also one step away from a new arrival in midfield.

Juve have an agreement with Zakaria and just waits for the release of Bentancurwhich is getting closer to the Tottenham from Paratici And With you. In recent days the hottest name has instead been that of Nahitan Nandez. The president of the Cagliari Thomas Giulini he declared on the Uruguayan: “It is a soap opera that has been going on for several market sessions, we are three days away from closing and for us he is a very important player. We have to fight to save ourselves and it is a complicated situation, because it was the most important investment in the history of Cagliari and we would obviously like to recover what we invested. But it is complicated, also because we have not received any official requests. I read about technical counterparts, but we are not interested “. But the green light arrives in Serie A.

Juventus transfer market, green light for Nandez-Roma: the details

Roma is back on Nandez: as reported by the ‘Messaggero’, se Diawara were to convince himself to accept Cagliari, Pinto he might try to close a loan swap with Nandez. Negotiation is possible: the president Giulini he is in fact willing to meet the Giallorossi club with the formula of an onerous loan for 2 millions euros and, at least with the Juventushad set three steps for the redemption of 10, 12 and 15 million depending on the appearances and the goals achieved by the club during the season.