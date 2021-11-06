Juventus transfer market, they want de Ligt immediately

Juventus will have to resist the onslaught for de Ligt in the near future. The offer on the transfer market, however, is particularly attractive

There Juventus is on the hunt for interesting interpreters on the incoming transfer market, in search of useful profiles for the game of Massimiliano Allegri and able to raise the level of the rose.

At the same time, however, the bianconeri will also have to pay maximum attention to the exits. A particularly attractive name for the big internationals is that of Matthijs de Ligt. The central defender represented a very important bet for the Old Lady upon her arrival in Turin, but until now he has not paid as much as could be expected. The central, certainly paying for the team defects, often went to alternating current. Around Europe, however, there is no shortage of admirers of the boy. And there are those who would be willing to make a crazy exchange just to take him from Juventus.

READ ALSO >>> Juventus transfer market, bomb from England | Pogba has already decided

Juventus transfer market, super exchange for de Ligt: here are the figures

The Dutch defender has always been liked for his characteristics and style of play a Pep Guardiola. According to reports by ‘Calciomercatonews.com’, in fact, the coach would be willing to make false cards in order to bring him to the Manchester City. A track that could overheat through a rich exchange: to do the reverse path would, in fact, be Aymeric Laporte, valued at 40 million euros. Not only that, because Juventus would also collect a part of the cash from 52 million euros. Definitely a mind-boggling offer: we will see if the track will materialize in the coming weeks.