Juventus transfer market, total breakthrough for the attacker: check the date

Juventus active on the strikers’ market. There is the date of arrival of the striker wanted by Allegri

The run-up of the Juventus in fourth place he restarts from the challenges with Naples and Rome. Between 6 and 9 January, the men of Merry they will have the opportunity to forcefully get closer to the Neapolitans – third five points ahead – and leave behind Mourinho, currently sixth, 2 points behind the Bianconeri. Meanwhile, from the market, Morata’s probable farewell accelerates an attacking operation.

Morata Juventus Barcelona Psg
Morata © GettyImages

Alvaro Morata could leave Turin before the expiry of his loan from Atletico Madrid, scheduled for June 2022. If the onslaught of the Barcelona should it go through, the Juventus managers would be forced to immediately close a blow to reinforce the offensive department. The man wanted by Old lady is Mauro Icardi. The Argentine really likes Merry, both for his undisputed achievement vein and because he knows Italian football well. According to the latest rumors, the negotiation with the Psg it could end before mid-January.

Juventus transfer market, decisive shot for Icardi: there is the date of his arrival

Icardi Transfer Market Juventus Psg
Icardi © GettyImages

There Juventus it would be close to buying Icardi. According to ‘Todofijaches.com’, the operation could be made official between 7 and 15 January, with the formula of the onerous loan with the right of redemption. Negotiation similar to the one he had reported Morata in Turin, with slightly different figures: 5 million for the loan and 25 million for the redemption.

Icardi he would thus have the opportunity to increase his tally in Serie A, stuck at 121 goals since his farewell to Inter at the end of the 2018/2019 season.

