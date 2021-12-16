Juventus transfer market, two for one: Chiesa takes off

Juventus must be careful of the umpteenth assaults for its big players: from abroad they are ready for anything for Federico Chiesa

There Juventus it is in one of the most complicated moments in its entire history. It is for various reasons, from a technical, economic and managerial point of view. The current management is increasingly at the center of discussions, among fans and professionals. The situation in the team’s standings Merry does not help, indeed, along with everything else between the investigation of the Power of attorney, the archived case Suarez, the aftermath of Ronaldo and financial difficulties.

In short, there have been problems in the last two years Juventus he is facing several, coinciding with the Scudetto to Inter and an ongoing championship that has essentially already wiped out the men of Merry from the first places. And on the transfer market in the summer, the bianconeri did not operate except by taking Locatelli, in January they will hardly do anything other than anticipating a summer hit, but always with many obstacles. For this reason now, in addition to strengthening, Lambs And Cherubs they must also think about the possible assaults from abroad for the jewels, due to the now few lives of the Keep going.

The Premier Church loves: Chelsea ready for a double sacrifice

On Kulusevski, as we have told you, there is Arsenal and also Arthur is among the expendable together with Ramsey And Rabiot. The top players of Juventus they are now basically de Ligt, church And Dybala. The Argentine will renew, on the Dutch there is always the specter Raiola – in this period quite talkative and active – and finally the Premier which follows the blue champion of Europe. Tottenham, Manchester United And Chelsea, in addition to Liverpool, on paper they are the teams that are most interested in the son of art.

In particular the Blues, also their European champions but for clubs, are ready to make important sacrifices to get to Church. As reported on Twitter by the journalist Andreas Korssund, very informed on the facts of Cobham, the Londoners would like to sell one or two strikers in the summer just to make room for the ’97 class who grew up in Fiorentina. From Werner to Pulisic, Hudson-Odoi, Ziyech, Lukaku, Havertz And Mount, there are many champions in the advanced department of the Chelsea. Which has a shortlist consisting of three names: in addition to Church, which is at the top, there are also Antony of Ajax And Raphinha of the Leeds. What is certain is that, for Chiesa as for Antony, the figure risks being astronomical.

