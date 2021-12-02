Juventus transfer market: two shots from ‘Gladbach

Juventus market: two midfielders on the way?

As has emerged in recent weeks, Juve’s midfield seems to be the department that needs to be touched up the most. Despite Locatelli’s arrival in the summer, the midline continues to struggle.

For this reason, two reinforcements could arrive in January. Much will depend on the disposals. If Weston McKennie is earning confirmation with performances and goals (2 in the league), Aaron Ramsey now seems to be on the market. The sale of Ramsey could be free as his hiring in 2019 as a free agent, but Juve would save part of his 7 million net salary.

Also pay attention to Arthur on the way out. The former Barcelona was not convinced but a big problem weighs on his head. Sending the Brazilian outright will be virtually impossible a year and a half after his signing from Barcelona for 72 million, but a loan could be the best solution. In this case, the gifts for Allegri would be two.

Transfer market: Zakaria and Konè from Borussia

As known, the most concrete track for the Juventus transfer market remains Denis Zakaria, median of the Swiss national team and Borussia Monchengladbach. The former Servette and Young Boys will be released at the end of the year and for this reason the German club could sell him in January at a reduced price.

In addition to Juventus on Zakaria there are Roma and Borussia Dortmund, who will lose Axel Witsel on a free transfer in the coming months.

But in Borussia Monchengladbach also plays another Juventus goal: Kouadio Koné. The Frenchman is 20 years old and a year ago, before the Germans’ winning blitz, he seemed to have to wear the Milan shirt.

Juve: Konè’s price

Given his long contract, Koné has higher costs. For Juventus, however, in the event of a double sale it could become an investment with an eye on the present and one on the future.