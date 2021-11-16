Juventus transfer market, Vlahovic bomb | Agreement and immediate reaction

Juventus transfer market, very interesting news arrives on the Vlahovic front: there are rumors of an agreement for the Serbian bomber

It is no mystery that the Juventus, for the future, think of Dusan Vlahovic for the attack. We are speaking, moreover, of one of the most promising young forwards on the European scene.

The bomber of the Fiorentina during this period he also demonstrated his talents in the national team, carving out a leading role in the company Serbia in Portugal. For him, therefore, the possibility of asserting himself also to the World Cup in Qatar and this very event could change something on the chessboard as far as its future is concerned.

Juventus transfer market, Vlahovic turning point: Fiorentina’s counter-move

The ‘Corriere Fiorentino’ in fact reports that the Viola could leverage the player’s willingness to attend the World Cup, to ‘convince’ him to accept proposals from abroad. Indeed, the position of Commisso and the Tuscan management is clear: faced with the impossibility of a renewal, Vlahovic will leave in January or in the summer for a suitable offer, but only for certain destinations.

READ ALSO >>> Juventus, injury nightmare | The alarm goes off in view of Lazio and Chelsea

No intention to sell him to Juventus, but also to protect himself in the face of the player’s decision. In fact, the feeling is that the striker already has a general agreement with a great club, but Fiorentina wants to maintain its bargaining power and not suffer the wishes of the Serbian.