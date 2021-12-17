Juventus transfer market, Vlahovic bomb: “One hundred million offer”

Dusan Vlahovic remains one of the big names in the transfer market: monster offer for the Serbian Fiorentina striker

All crazy about Dusan Vlahovic and it could not be otherwise. Twenty-one years and the goal in the blood as evidenced by the 17 goals scored in the 19 appearances of the season. An important loot, as important are the teams that have targeted the striker of the Fiorentina.

Contract expiring in 2023 and the now definitive no to renewal, as also explained by Baron in recent days: “Our proposal is that and it was not accepted – said the purple manager -. Our offer has gone up but at a certain point we have to put a limit ”. Precisely this limit pushes Vlahovic far from the Viola and among the suitors in Italy there is above all the Juventus. As told by our editorial team, the attacker awaits the moves of the bianconeri, even if a transfer to Turin in the winter appears very complicated. This sets the tone for foreign temptations, also because the Fiorentina he pushes for a foreign solution and knows that selling it immediately could monetize more. Precisely in terms of collection and monstrous offers, a pharaonic would be arriving from the Premier League and would be one of those proposals that are difficult to refuse.

Juventus transfer market, an indispensable offer for Vlahovic

Speaking of the English proposal for Vlahovic is the ‘Rai’ journalist Filippo Grassia, who spoke to ‘passioninter.com’. The reporter, in speaking of the negotiation between Suning and Pif for the purchase of Inter, also dwelt on the Magpies’ desire to bring the Serbian striker to the Premier League. “Newcastle made a three-figure offer to Fiorentina for Vlahovic.” Therefore a proposal for a hundred million euros or so which would represent a considerable temptation for the Commisso’s club.

Of course, the player’s will remains to be seen, given that the company owned by the Saudi fund is currently penultimate in the English league standings in full struggle not to be relegated. Certainly not an attractive situation for a player who has all the big names on his trail and could aspire to compete for much more ambitious goals.