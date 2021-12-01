Juventus transfer market, Vlahovic bomb | Turnaround and decisive meeting

Juventus transfer market, the future of the bomber can be decided in January. Now Barone and Vlahovic’s agent would meet.

Juventus transfer market, Vlahovic’s future will be decided this month. Important news on the future of the Serbian bomber are reported on the ‘Florentine Courier ‘ who spoke of a meeting yesterday morning between Joe Barone and Darko Ristic, agent of the Serbian bomber. The meeting talked about the possibility of selling the striker already in the market in January given the already important offers received by the Florentine club. As we know Juventus is one of the teams on pole who would like to be able to register the player already in the winter window, but the current situation of capital gains chaos could certainly not facilitate the negotiations especially if there should, as it seems, be a fine. Meanwhile, Arsenal from England have already raised the offer to more than 80 million euros.

Vlahovic turnaround already in January?

The managers of the viola would also have had contacts with another Londoner, Conte’s Tottenham could come together to buy the striker and would give the former Juventus a prominent player for his new team. Any twists and turns are therefore not to be excluded. But Juventus, despite everything, is still indicated by many as the possible favorite for the bomber race, also considering the pact reached with the player’s agent. But these foreign offers could overwhelm even the alleged handshake.

