Juventus transfer market, Vlahovic goal: this is the situation

Vlahovic has already scored 20 goals this season. Great desire of Juventus, the Serbian striker is linked to Fiorentina until June 2023

Calciomercato.it collected information on Vlahovic, to make a point after the news of an offensive of the Juventus complete with an offer of 35 million plus Kulusevski’s card, valued equally by the bianconeri.

CMIT TV has not received total feedback on this official Juventus proposal. Surely the Juventus club has such a proposal in their plans, but there Fiorentina he only wants cash for the Serbian bomber and, in principle, Kulusevski has many doubts about a possible landing at the Fiorentina. Not to mention that his salary, 4.6 million gross, would be high by the standards of the purple club and that the squad of Italian it is already chock full of outsiders.

It is therefore difficult now to sell Vlahovic, the chosen one of Merry for the attack, Juventus in this January transfer market and on the Bianconeri’s ‘conditions’. There have been some contacts between the parties, however, to date the branded club Exor he does not have the economic strength to carry out an operation which, in terms of price tag, engagement and commissions, would exceed i 100 million euros.

Juventus transfer market, ‘clash’ between Vlahovic and Fiorentina: this is the will of the Serbian

A real clash is taking place between Vlahovic and Fiorentina. The company of Commisso wants to sell it now, of theArsenal the only official offer but the class of 2000 refused, not considering the ‘Gunners’ club of the first band, while the center-forward who grew up in Partizan Belgrade aims to leave in June or even in a year on a free transfer. In June because he knows there will be a great bomber waltz, da Mbappe to Haaland, which could allow him to land in a top club and get an important engagement, with La Liga remaining one of the most popular destinations for the player.