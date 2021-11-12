Juventus transfer market, what could happen in January

To get to some of the goals it will be necessary to sacrifice some of the players who are part of the squad today. A double sale in midfield could open up new scenarios for entering the department. Instead, it seems a matter of time for the renewals of Dybala and Cuadrado. And Vlahovic …

Beware of opportunities, but first you have to give in. The post Covid transfer market does not allow crazy expenses, even more so for a company that closed its last balance sheet with a heavy loss. Juventus will not be caught unprepared but – traditionally – the January market is not the right one for important investments. Having said that, to Allegri Strength new and alternatives to the rose they will be very useful in view of a second part of the season, with the Champions League coming to life and the run-up to be completed in the league. And to reach some of the objectives, it will be necessary to sacrifice some of the players who are part of the squad today.

Ramsey and Rabiot Eg Aaron Ramsey, which despite being appreciated by Allegri cannot find continuity of condition. OR Adrien Rabiot who does not seem to respond best to the requests of the coach, who is also giving him confidence. He and the Welshman are in their third season in Turin where they arrived on a free transfer, so a sale would bring one capital gain. And a discount on the price tag would be offset by a cost reduction. To date, the two midfielders weigh on the budget for about 30 million euros gross per season. Contracts expire for both in 2023. A double sale would free up important resources to invest in midfield.

Witsel and Tchouameni The names? Witsel – Juventus evergreen – has the same engagement parameters and will be released in June. Max Allegri likes him a lot – for many years, he who was very close to signing with the Bianconeri years ago – and an attempt with Borussia Dortmund in January cannot be ruled out in case a place in the squad becomes free. The road leading to the 21-year-old Frenchman is different Tchouameni, linked to Monaco until 2024. Talent that half of Europe likes, Real Madrid is also on him. But to think about operations of this type, Juve must first give up.

Chapter renewals Different speech instead i renewals: for Paulo Dybala And Juan Cuadrado it really seems a matter of time. The next few weeks will be decisive for the announcement, even if these are different extensions with Dybala destined to become a symbolic player also in the future of the Juventus club, while for the Colombian it will be a shorter renewal. The next few months will also be used to evaluate the situations of Bernardeschi, Perin And De Sciglio: also expiring in June 2022.

And Vlahovic … Finally, a separate chapter deserves Dusan Vlahovic: the Serbian striker is in the sights of Juventus, but the bianconeri will have to face fierce competition (Arsenal, Manchester City and Atletico Madrid) and with the non-idyllic relations between the purple club and that of Turin.