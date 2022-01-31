Juventus transfer market, Zakaria is in Turin! Visits, signature and official status on the way

Denis Zakaria is virtually a new Juventus player. After the double farewell of Bentancur and Kulusevski, now only waiting to be made official, the Juventus management has accelerated for the Swiss midfielder and has reached a total agreement in these hours. To the point that in the evening the player has already landed in Turin. Here are all the details.
Zakaria at Juventus, the details of the operation
Denis Zakaria is a new player of the Juventus. In the last few hours, total agreement has been reached between all the parties involved. The Old Lady had already had the player’s yes for a few days, now an agreement has also been reached with Borussia M’Gladbach, owner of his card, on the basis of € 5 million + 3 bonus. The Swiss’s contract expired in June, Juventus joined and the German club, to gain something from the sale of him, let him go immediately. Tomorrow morning he will undergo the usual medical examinations before signing his new contract with the Bianconeri, which will be followed by the official announcement.
Juventus and Fantasy Football: what changes with Zakaria?
Zakaria at Juventus is an important shot also in fantasy footballsince we are talking about a probable owner of the Allegri team. Do not expect a bonus car disguised as a midfielder, but a very reliable profile in terms of average rating, ready to support the Juventus midfielder alongside Locatelli, in support of the trocar which will then see Cuadrado and McKennie act broad, but also ready to give a hand in cover. Therefore Rabiot and Arthur slightly lose their appeal with the arrival of the Swiss.