Juventus transfer market, Zakaria is in Turin! Visits, signature and official status on the way

Zakaria at Juventus, the details of the operation

Denis Zakaria is a new player of the Juventus. In the last few hours, total agreement has been reached between all the parties involved. The Old Lady had already had the player’s yes for a few days, now an agreement has also been reached with Borussia M’Gladbach, owner of his card, on the basis of € 5 million + 3 bonus. The Swiss’s contract expired in June, Juventus joined and the German club, to gain something from the sale of him, let him go immediately. Tomorrow morning he will undergo the usual medical examinations before signing his new contract with the Bianconeri, which will be followed by the official announcement.